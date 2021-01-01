Iwatani America EPR Cassette Feu-EcoPremium Portable Butane Stove Cooktop, Black

Butane Stove Burner : Our Iwatani butane stove is the perfect portable cooktop for camping, indoor/outdoor commercial use, and emergency situations Powerful Heat Output: Our portable stove top camp stove produces 12000BTU/hr of constant high heat capable of quickly boiling water and cooking food Ultraefficient Design: Equipped with an advanced heat panel, our portable burner utilizes the entire butane can by maintaining the maximum heat output and leaves behind no residual fuel Easy To Use: Our portable gas stove features an easy-to-clean non-stick coated drip pan, stabilizing nonslip feet, and a carrying case for added convenience Designed For Safety: Our portable butane stove features an automatic piezo ignition with a magnetic safety lock mechanism and pressure sensor with an automatic shut-off function Made in JAPAN