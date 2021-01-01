HomeRoots Amelia Brown with Reclaimed Wood King Bed

The finishing and solid construction of this panel bed will perfectly anchor the interior of any room, whether your bedroom or guest room. It features a rectangular wooden headboard with raised molding trim and a low profile footboard to create a stunning look. The bedroom collection is made from the combination of rubber wood and tropical wood in rich espresso finish while the overall construction is supported by wood tapered legs. It has a weight capacity of 800 lbs. and 5-slats while box spring is required. Color: Brown.