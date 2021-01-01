HomeRoots Amelia Vintage Estates Wood Dining Table for (Seats of 8)

Every home needs a decent and dainty place where the family can sit around for meals, this pedestal table is just the right selection. Hardy and picture-perfect from all angles, it is carved from wood and overlaid with an attractive veneer. The table sports a rectangular shape, while resting delectably on a pedestal base with legs, carved apron and trim. The base helps to keep the table firm and balanced. It is then decorated with raised floral motifs for remarkable aesthetics. This table features a classic antique champagne finish deeply representative of modern sophistication and style. It is available in the dimension of 44 in. x 102 in. x 30 in. Color: Vintage Estates.