Brookside Amelia Upholstered Navy King Bed with Horizontal Channels, Blue

The Amelia Upholstered Triple Lined Platform Bed by Brookside combines functional durability and timeless style to bring you a beautiful bed for any bedroom in your home. This bed comes shipped in a box with everything you need to easily set it up on your own or with a partner. Complete with a supportive slat roll, decorative and sturdy legs, thick side and foot rails, a beautiful, padded headboard and all other necessary hardware, this bed will revolutionize the way you sleep and decorate. Finished with modern horizontal channels and an upholstered fabric finish available in 4-versatile colors. With a metal center support bar on California King, King, Queen and full sizes, this bed goes above and beyond to provide the reliable support and comfort you deserve. Color: Navy.