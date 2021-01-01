HomeRoots Amelia Tobacco Solid Wood Youth Rocking Chair, Black

If you are thinking of an elegant-Piece in which you can recline while perusing your favorite magazine, then our youth rocking chair will be a perfect one for you. Featuring a wooden contoured seat and spindle backrest with hand embossed top, our chair will be a suitable complement to any living room or deck. The whole unit is prominently supported by a wooden turned spindle base with two stretchers for your sole comfort and enduring support. Weight capacity: 120Lbs. Color: Tobacco.