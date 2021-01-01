From safavieh
Amelia Storage Ottoman, One Size , Green
Advertisement
The fashion smart storage accessory, this Amelia ottoman is ideal for any decor with its button tufted top and oak legs in an espresso finish. The mushroom taupe cotton velvet makes Amelia ultra-comfortable and effortlessly chic. The emerald cotton velvet makes Amelia ultra-comfortable and effortlessly chic.Included: 1 Ottoman(s)Features: Quick ShipJoinery: NailedMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsOttoman Measurements: 20.8 Width/Inches, 20.8 Depth/Inches, 19.6 Height/InchesSeat Depth: 21 InSeat Height: 20 InWeight (lb.): 15 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% WoodFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Imported