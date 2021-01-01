From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia Yellow Solid Wood Leg Side Table, Light Yellow
Advertisement
This elegant side table brings a traditional touch and eclectic flair to every home setting. The chic appearance of our round pedestal table will lighten up your living room in an unimaginable dimensions. Featuring a round wooden top, wooden turned pedestal base and four stylish knee legs, this will surely make an inspiring design statement in your beloved home. This unique collection is available in yellow, black, antique white and light green. Color: Light Yellow.