HomeRoots Amelia Gray Patterned Velvet Chair with 1 Pillow, Gray Patterned Fabric

Transform the interior of your living room or lounge with this classic styled fabric chair. This charming cushion seat is furnished to conjure state-of-the-art comfort and luxury in any setting. The elegant construction features an extravagant seat cushion and it comes with button tufted back and arms with tight seat cushion. Our magnificent piece is upholstered in gray patterned fabric upholstery that resonates an enduring beauty and style. Its stunning nail-head trim at the base peps up the overall design with sumptuous feel and exquisite elegance. The fully padded chair rests in complementary fashion on wood bun-turned legs in black finish for long-lasting use. It has a weight capacity of 300 lbs. per seat.