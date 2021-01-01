From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia Gray Metal Tube Twin Bed with Bookcase Headboard
Delight your kid with this twin metal bed designed to give blissful night rest. It is artfully crafted from metal to form a bookcase storage bed that easily resonates. Featuring a bookcase back panel with five open compartments and a roll-out trundle, the bed also comes with sturdy metal system for strong support. It has a weight capacity of 200 lbs. and slat system included with 9 metal slats. Color: Gray.