HomeRoots Amelia Indoor Mirrored and Faux Agate Clock Wall Decor

Time is precious and what tells that time in your home should be something captivating and treasurable. That is why this analog wall clock is crafted to be the focal point of your home decor. Featuring a mirrored frame with a distinct faux diamonds and agate inlay, the overall design is solidified with a beveled mirrored finish. Apart from the chronological functions it performs, this masterpiece brings modern style that will elevate any existing home setting. Our chic wall clock will surely be a perfect accent in any home whether in the living room, bedroom or dining area. One of the the most basic principals of interior design is that every room needs a focal point, or a single design element that will instantly draw the eye into the space and give the viewer a sense of what to expect. It goes without saying that a great piece of wall art could easily fulfill this position. Imagine your favorite artwork hanging above the mantle of a fireplace in your living space or standing proudly above the bed in your master suite. Color: Mirrored And Faux Agate.