HomeRoots Amelia Faux Marble Boice II End Table, Faux Marble & Champagne

The Boice II occasional table set features a trending combination of sleek and contemporary style, with faux marble top and champagne finish metal base. The modern lines of the base with its open return base and simple form top, make for an modern feel and show off key elements of modern. Inspire your home and create an upscale atmosphere with the End Table. This end table adds classic style to any sitting area featuring a traditional handcrafted design. This collection is guaranteed to be the highlight of any home. Color: Faux Marble & Champagne.