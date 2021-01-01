From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia Espresso Queen Bed with Solid Wood, Brown
Add a stunning style to your beloved bedroom with this unique panel bed. It is fashioned to beautifully bring a transitional touch to any modern room setting in order to catch up with today's trending style. Our panel bed is solidly constructed from wood and paper veneer in a rich espresso finish that easily resonates. Featuring a rectangular wooden headboard with raised molding trim and a low profile footboard, this charming piece definitely emphasizes an upscale style. Weight capacity: 500 lbs..