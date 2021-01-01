HomeRoots Amelia Chrome Clear Glass Acrylic Metal Dining Table

Add modern flavor to your kitchen and dining decor with this elegant dining table. It features a striking combination of metal and glass, exquisitely constructed, and smoothly streamlined for any modern setting. This table fuses classic traditional style with a modern touch. It highlights a stunning tempered glass resting delectably on tapered acrylic table legs. Beveled age and seamless finishing just makes this table an exceptional-Piece of accent furniture. Whether yours is a rustic or industrial decor theme, this table will be a perfect match to it. The quality is first-rated and will be usable for a long time. It comes in the size of 48 in. x 48 in. x 30 in. Color: Clear.