From homeroots

HomeRoots Amelia Chrome Clear Glass Acrylic Metal Dining Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add modern flavor to your kitchen and dining decor with this elegant dining table. It features a striking combination of metal and glass, exquisitely constructed, and smoothly streamlined for any modern setting. This table fuses classic traditional style with a modern touch. It highlights a stunning tempered glass resting delectably on tapered acrylic table legs. Beveled age and seamless finishing just makes this table an exceptional-Piece of accent furniture. Whether yours is a rustic or industrial decor theme, this table will be a perfect match to it. The quality is first-rated and will be usable for a long time. It comes in the size of 48 in. x 48 in. x 30 in. Color: Clear.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com