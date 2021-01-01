HomeRoots Amelia 48 in. Walnut Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with Shelf, Brown

You'll never have to choose between beauty and functionality with the cabinet. Through its amazing design, it perfectly introduces both into your living room. The rich American walnut veneered MDF outer frame and four dark gray lacquered doors create a uniquely contemporary look that would be appreciated by the most traditional eye. The square base is made of black powder coated steel for a lasting support. Also included in the Anderson collection are coffee tables, dining tables, media stands and sideboards. Used together, they create a uniform elegance in your home space that you'll cherish.