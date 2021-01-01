From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia 42 in Gray Rustic Oak And Antique Black Bar Table
Advertisement
Accessorize your bar area with this rectangular leg table. It is artfully crafted from wood and metal tube to form a unique profile with an industrial touch. Featuring a wooden top with metal trim in complementary rustic oak and antique black finish, this bar table offers an ample surface for use. The excellent construction is equipped with metal chain designed base with X shape bar for sturdy support. Color: Gray.