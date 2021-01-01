From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia 42 in. Antique White/Teal Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Drawers, Antique White & Teal
Add this functional piece to the corners of your living space in order to create a unique setting. Creatively crafted from wood to put a vintage touch on any home decor. The rectangular console table features a wooden top, 3-drawers and a bottom shelf meant to help keep your favorite knickknacks safe. Tastefully finished in antique white and teal, this charming piece is complemented by wooden straight legs for sturdy support. Color: Antique White & Teal.