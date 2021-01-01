From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia 40 in. Antique White Fabric 3-Seater Cabriole Sofa with Removable Cushions
Exclusively designed and filled with romantic spirit, this beautiful sofa features legs and carved aprons and trims, decorated with raised and scrolled floral motifs in an antique champagne finish. Each piece of this sophisticated living room set boasts of curved and rolled arms, oversized molding and crystal-like button tufted backrests with nailhead trim. This three piece collection with contrasting accent pillows will bring sophistication to your living room and will add elegance to any room decor. Color: Antique White.