HomeRoots Amelia 2-Pieces Cream Linen And Weathered Oak Side Chair

Carved out of top quality wood and linen, this unique side chair is designed with a blend of transitional style and functionality that will elevate any room setting. Our side chair is anchored by a solid weathered oak finished wooden frame and a button tufted padded backrest to complement the whole inspiring design. While the trestle base with wooden tapered legs in weathered oak finish syncs seamlessly with the padded seat in cream line to solidify the outstanding beauty of this masterpiece. The side chair that is available in a set of two will definitely enhance the level of comfort your home can offer. Weight capacity: 250Lbs. Color: Cream Linen and Weathered Oak.