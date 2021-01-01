Ameirah Brick Red Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Busy, active lifestyles demand fuss-free décor, and this indoor/outdoor rug collection has it all. Ebern Designs Essentials area rugs give you everything you want, and more! These handsome, solid color area rugs are crafted for rugged performance, but never sacrifice style for function. With a low pile and serged edge, each Essentials rug is designed to withstand heavy traffic, including kids and pets. You’ll appreciate the durability, easy-care, and soft texture of this contemporary rug collection in a wide range of decorator colors and sizes to fit every indoor/outdoor space. Ideal for your porch, patio, balcony, poolside and deck, or living room, dining room, family room, and other gathering places. 100% polypropylene fibers can be vacuumed, hose-rinsed, and air-dried. For even longer life, bring indoors during extreme weather. Here’s an indoor/outdoor area rug by Ebern Designs Essentials that has it all. Enjoy rugged durability, easy-care, and soft hand feels in a rug designed for the active lifestyle. This contemporary, borderless area rug in rich brick red comes in a wide range of sizes to fit every indoor/outdoor space. Machine-made with a low pile and serged edge, it will withstand heavy traffic without sacrificing comfort. An ideal choice for porch, patio, balcony, poolside and deck, or living room, dining room, family room, and other gathering places around your home. This 100% polypropylene rug can be vacuumed, hose-rinsed, and air-dried. To extend its life, bring it indoors during extreme weather. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'