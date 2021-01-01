Ameena 71" Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa

This sleeper surface is made of soft velvet or high-quality linen fabric which offers you an enjoyable feeling. This convertible is not wrinkled easily, you can sit and lie on the Everly Quinn freely. Our futon couch is filled with a brand new high-density sponge which is worthy to choose. Compact and high elasticity sponge brings you comfortable sitting. The armrest pocket can put your newspapers and magazines, let you easy to collect all kinds of books. Golden durable tapered legs look neatly in your living room. Strong bearing capacity guarantees your safety. Fabric: Gray Velvet