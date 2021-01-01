From everly quinn
Ameed Electric Fireplace
Advertisement
The LED electric fireplace will add a contemporary touch to any room in your home. With its clean lines, this brilliant rectangular accent piece showcases a distinctive style for an intriguing look. The unique piece has mirrored surfaces and is trimmed with a spectacular faux diamond inlay. The fireplace features a timer function and touch panel or remote control temperature adjustment. This unique accent piece complements a wide range of d cor. Its modern design is a useful addition to any living area.