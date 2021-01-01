From nshi
Amcove Cute Cartoon Llama with an Inscription no Drama Llama on a Pink Background Mousepad, Funny Mousepad, Mousepad, Desk Accessory, Cute Mousepad 9.5.
Advertisement
Perfect Size:9.5 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (240mm x 200mm x 3mm) Great Decoration To Working Desktop is a Great Gift for Those Who Have Everything! Natual Rubber Base With Silky Cloth Surface. Easy Cleaning and Maintenance. A Soft and Flexible 3mm Thick Mouse Mat, Soft Materials Convenient for Wrists and Hands, Non-Slip Base. It is Very Portable and Comfortable to use Unique Awesome Patterns, Vibrant Colors, Best Gift Idea