WS Bath Collections Ambra 80 Ambra 18" Wall Mounted Vanity Set with Ceramic Vanity Top Nordic Oak Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets Single

WS Bath Collections Ambra 80 Ambra 18" Wall Mounted Vanity Set with Ceramic Vanity Top WS Bath Collections Ambra vanity collection, made in Spain, combines cutting edge design with pristine craftsmanship to bring your bathroom a modern feel. Including an integrated sink and vanity top, the Ambra vanity collection will complete your bathroom seamlessly. Available in an array of finishes and sizes, the Ambra vanity collection provides a look and functionality that will fit any bathroom.Included Components:Covered under WS Baths' 1-year warranty and a 1-year commercial warrantyVanity cabinet with 2 drawersCeramic vanity topCabinet Features:Wall mounted installation – vanity attaches to the wall creating a floating appearance for a modern look2 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity Top Features:Ceramic vanity top includes 1 integrated sinkSingle pre-drilled faucet holeCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 31-5/8" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 22-5/16" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 18-1/8" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 0Number of Drawers: 2Number of Shelves: 0Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 18-1/8" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 31-5/8" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 1Sink Measurements: 15-1/2" L x 10-1/2" W x 4-1/2" HSink Basin Measurements: 15-1/2" L x 10-1/2" W x 4-1/2" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Faucet Centers: 0" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Nordic Oak