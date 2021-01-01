WS Bath Collections Ambra 120F DBL Ambra 18" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet and Ceramic Vanity Top Nordic Oak Bathroom Storage

WS Bath Collections Ambra 120F DBL Ambra 18" Free Standing Double Basin Vanity Set with MDF Cabinet and Ceramic Vanity Top WS Bath Collections Ambra vanity collection, made in Spain, combines cutting edge design with pristine craftsmanship to bring your bathroom a modern feel. Including an integrated sink and vanity top, the Ambra vanity collection will complete your bathroom seamlessly. Available in an array of finishes and sizes, the Ambra vanity collection provides a look and functionality that will fit any bathroom.Included Components:Covered under WS Baths' 1-year warranty and a 1-year commercial warrantyVanity cabinet with 2 doors, 2 drawers, 2 shelvesCeramic vanity topCabinet Features:Free standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designDouble door design provides easy access to storage space2 doors design provides easy access to storage space2 full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageSoft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shutVanity Top Features:Ceramic vanity top includes 2 integrated sinksSingle pre-drilled faucet hole per basinEach sink features its own single basin work spaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 47-1/2" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 32-7/8" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 18-1/8" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 2Number of Shelves: 2Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 47-1/2" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 18-1/8" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 2Sink Measurements: 15-13/16" L x 10-1/2" W x 4-1/2" HSink Basin Measurements: 15-13/16" L x 10-1/2" W x 4-1/2" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Faucet Centers: 0" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Double Nordic Oak