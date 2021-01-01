Electric Mirror Ambiance Mirrored Cabinet - Color: Clear - Size: 23X30"

A highly functional and striking storage solution. The Ambiance Mirrored Cabinet by Electric Mirror is a sophisticated way to declutter and add a hint of luxury to any bathroom. The elegant mirror has a frosted light inset border that provides optimal task lighting for everyday grooming. A medicine cabinet with adjustable glass shelves and mirrored interior concealed behind the mirror helps keep the essentials organized. The corrosion-resistant mirror includes a defogger with an internal switch that allows you to see clearly even in a steamy bathroom. The left or right hinge design makes it possible to set up the cabinet based on personal preference and the bathroom layout. It includes a hanging kit for easy installation of side-by-side mirrored cabinets. Color: Clear.