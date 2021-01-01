From justice design
Justice Design Ambiance 2-Light White Crackle Outdoor Wall Sconce
Advertisement
From a contemporary bathroom light atop an elegant mirror to a dramatic sconce illuminating a formal entryway, Justice Design Group designs and produces clean-lined, distinctive lighting for residential, hospitality and commercial settings. Our ceramic fixtures are hand-cast and hand-textured in Los Angeles, carefully inspected, and individually hand-finished to ensure satisfaction. Create a mood, complement a theme, or simply add the perfect accent with a Justice Design decorative lighting fixture.