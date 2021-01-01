Ambesonne Oriental Pet Bed, Mandala Oriental Image With Ivy Swirl Lace Like Detailed Artwork Print, Chew Resistant Pad For Dogs And Cats Cushion With

Comfortable and durable pet bed for dogs and cats. Water and dirt-resistant fabric and hair or fur won’t stick to it. Cover with a large zipper. There is no doubt that our furry friends bring so many upsides to our lives, so why not give them the special and comfy treat they deserve? Our super-soft rectangle dog bed of high quality is the right choice for you. Whether it be a dog or cat, your companion will have a better night's rest and daytime nap. Specially designed for medium-sized dog/cat breeds who love the luxurious comfort of curling up, this pet bed will offer a self-warming and calming place. Perfect for any large-sized breeds like a golden retriever, American pit bull terrier, Australian shepherd, beagle, bulldog, and more. Stuffed with soft and durable silicone fiber filling, our pet mat cushion fits perfectly anywhere you make your pet comfy, including dog carries, cat carries, dog houses, crates, cars, and any room in your home. Protect your pets from cold floors and keep them warm in winter, whether they be hardwood or tile. Perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Thanks to its water and dirt-resistant zippered cover, unwanted dirt or stains will no longer be a worry for pet owners. Just toss in the washing machine and provide a long-lasting healthy, clean environment for them. The animal-friendly design will be in perfect condition after years of use. No dye substance harming the health of pets, kids, and family. Find the perfect gift for your pet lover friend, senior dog owner boyfriend, or cat fancier mother among our mass amount of designs for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day, and other holidays. The images we display have the most accurate color possible but, due to differences in pc monitors, there can be slight color differences between the product and the image.