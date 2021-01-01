Ambesonne Ocean Tapestry, Palm Trees Silhouette At Sunset Dreamy Dusk Warm Exotic Twilight Scenery Image, Fabric Wall Hanging Decor For Bedroom Living

This one-of-a-kind tapestry will help transform your room into your private sanctuary! Made from: High quality 100% Microfiber - lightweight, very soft, cloth fabric. Environmentally friendly, no dye substance harming the health of your family. With high-resolution pictures it will bring a 3D-like realistic experience, adding a great perspective & completely changing the look of a room. You can either hang it on your wall or use it as a throw or bedspread. Decorative and versatile. Perfect gift idea for your mother, father, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, and all other beloved ones with 10's thousands of surprising designs. You can find a theme for everyone with an interest in our collection. Enter into a new world with this art tapestry, it can be at a seashore scene or meditate with a mountain landscape scenery. If you're a fan of sports or have a hobby of any kind, you will be spending time with it in your own personal space. Customized, personalized products are very popular. As manufacturers of digital printed home textiles and decorations, we follow current trends and bring you the latest home fashion. Either a present to your family or best friend, fiance, parents, grandparents, boyfriend, girlfriend, or to yourself, the item should be interesting & authentic. Men, women, will love this item! The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. You can easily hang the tapestry up with pins or a rod. No hardware is included. Size: 23" H x 28" W