Ambesonne Boho Laundry Bag, Continuing Themed Pattern With Pencil Hatched Inspired Nested Rhombs, Hamper Basket With Handles Drawstring Closure For La

MEASUREMENTS - 13" Wide x 19" High. Multi-purpose basket organizer for laundry, toys, books, towels. MADE FROM - High quality 100% thickened non-woven polyester fabric. Stain & water-resistant. FEATURES - Grip handles. Easy to carry. Drawstring closure. Can store up to 2 loads of laundry. MACHINE WASHABLE - Wash with cold water and mild detergent. Do not tumble dry. Do not use bleach. PRINTED - With state of the art digital printing technology. Long-lasting bold colors & clear image. Change how you do your laundry or remove the clutter with our new durable printed hamper basket. The bag is comprised of thickened non-woven polyester so it is very durable on top of its looks. It has grip handles that make carrying around way easier. You can use this in your home your laundromat or even when traveling. You can use it to store various items such as books, toys, towels, blankets, throws, tablecloths, seasonal party decorations, clean and dirty clothes. This hamper bag organizer will be your go-to storage because it is very convenient to use with its drawstring closure top. If given proper care this item will last a long time, and you will get your money's worth. This is a perfect gift to your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, wife, husband, and all other beloved ones with thousands of surprising designs. You can find a theme for everybody and every interest in our collection. The colors won't fade thanks to new printing methods. Either a gift to your family or friend, relative or girlfriend, or yourself, the item should be interesting and authentic. Men, women, kids, teens, boys, or girls everybody will love this laundry bag. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash on a cold delicate cycle with mild detergent and water; DO NOT bleach. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible; however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.