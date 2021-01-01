From kirkland's
Amber Frosted Glass Hurricane, 9 in.
A beautiful accent piece for any room, our Amber Frosted Glass Hurricane features an ombre design! Place this hurricane on a table or shelf to cast a glow. Hurricane measures 9H x 6.6 in. in diameter Crafted of glass Frosted finish Amber ombre design Tapered rounded shape Accommodates one (1) 3 in. pillar candle; candles sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.