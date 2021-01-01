74.5" Amber and Silver Calico Contemporary Mosaic 5-Light Glass Chandelier

Our 5-Light Calico Mosaic Art Glass Chandelier features warm tones and a contemporary design that will easily assimilate into any decor. The cylindrical shades are crafted of rectangular art glass pieces in shades of amber, yellow and white that are set in an allover mosaic pattern. The sultry hues will cast a warm glow about the room and hangs with metal frame finished in dark antique bronze. A wonderful choice when hung over dining room table, living room or kitchen island, our 5-Light Calico Mosaic Art Glass Chandelier will be sure to illuminate any room in your home for years to come.