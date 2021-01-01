Home Essence Amber 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Chenille Duvet Cover Set, King/Cal King, White

Give your bedroom a cozy shabby chic look with the Home Essence Amber 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Chenille Duvet Cover Set. The cotton chenille duvet cover and shams flaunt a tufted floral medallion motif, creating a charming farmhouse look. Made with a 100% cotton face and reverse, this tufted cotton duvet cover set offers a shabby chic update for your bedroom. This bedding set is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness. A button closure helps secure a comforter insert within the duvet cover and inside ties in the corners help prevent it from shifting (insert is NOT included).Due to the nature of the chenille fabric, some shedding will occur naturally in the first 3-4 washes.