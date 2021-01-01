Amber 2Way Carbon Fiber Ceiling Speakers 65 Inch with Magnetic Grille and Ribbon Tweeter Pair

Ribbon Tweeter:A ribbon tweeter requires about 90% less excursion than a typical 1in dome tweeter, making it capable of very high acceleration, which means that it is very responsive to musical nuances with less distortion. Ribbon tweeters have a wide horizontal dispersion and a very tight vertical dispersion, thereby increasing the size of the audio insweet spotin. Carbon Fiber Drivers: Carbon fiber is a very light weight and rigid material, making it ideal for speaker drivers. The light weight ensures that the driver can respond quickly to musical nuances, while the additional rigidity results in improved accuracy and a flatter frequency response. The result is deep, impactful bass, and tight, articulate mids, without a hint of distortion. High Frequency Attenuator: The high-frequency attenuator can reduce high frequencies by 0, -3, or -6 dB. This allows you to fine tune the speaker's high-end response to compensate for a particularly inbrightin listening environmen