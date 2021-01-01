Well Woven Amba Sonoma Traditional Distressed Oriental Blue Area Rug 2'3" x 3'11"

The medium-height olefin yarn is soft under hand and smooth underfoot. This pile make it ideal for mid to high traffic areas. At 0.4" in thickness it traps less dirt, is easier to clean, and feels substantial when walked on while still fitting under some doors. This medallion pattern is based on classic Persian designs but is updated with deep-hued jewel tones and contemporary neutral colors. This allows for a timeless look that matches with both bright and subtle color schemes and is equally suited to either enhance a formal setting or add classic style to modern decor. This size is recommended as a doormat for interior entryways and foyers. We think they look good anywhere, though they are for indoor use only. Your rug will arrive factory rolled and may have creases from tight packaging and compression during storage. These normally flatten within 3-5 days in warm weather and 5-7 in cooler seasons. You can also reduce or remove creasing by rolling the rug, pattern side, up and massaging the creases with your hands. This loosens the backing and helps ease it flat. You can also lay the rug out in a sunny room first, heat helps further loosen the backing. Polypropylene rugs are super easy to clean! For spills, remove any excess material and blot the stain with a clean cloth dampened with lukewarm water. Never rub the stain as this will move it deeper into the fiber and make it harder to remove. Repeat this process with a solution of lukewarm water and dish detergent. Finish by blotting with water and finally a clean white cloth.