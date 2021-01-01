Amazonia Koningsdam 5 Piece Teak Round Patio Dining Set enhances the natural beauty of any outdoor dining area. Gather all your family and friends to enjoy the natural beauty of the teak outdoor dining set. It is the perfect addition to your patio because everyone can dine in luxury together. The teak wood is the perfect match for existing outdoor patio furniture and will give your backyard the class and elegance for outdoor dining. This set combines luxury, beauty, comfort, and an affordable price. The gray chairs contrast with the brown wood adding a modern, urban feel to the Koningsdam patio dining set. The lightweight aluminium furniture is made from the highest quality alloys and is based on a framework of only new aluminium which maintains the original quality of the material. Each chair is coated with Duracoat®, polymer-based, multi-layer powder coating for effective protection from the weather. The table is made of premium Teak wood. This contemporary set is primarily designed for outdoor purposes but can also be used indoors giving your home a modern touch. Made of the highest quality materials, the outdoor patio furniture is meant to last you for summers to come. you will receive a complementary Feron's preservative oil to maintain the natural beauty of the teak wood. The set includes 1 round dining table and 4 chairs. International Home Amazonia teak 5-Piece Brown Frame Patio Set with | EN-IH-KON5PC