International Home Amazonia Charlotte 5-Piece Wood Round Outdoor Dining Set

Amazonia Charlotte 5-Piece Teak Round Patio Dining Set enhances the natural beauty of any outdoor dining area. Gather all your family and friends to enjoy the natural beauty of the teak outdoor dining set. It is the perfect addition to your patio because everyone can dine in luxury together. The teak wood and white finished chairs are the perfect match for existing outdoor patio furniture and will give your backyard the class and elegance for outdoor dining. This set combines luxury, beauty, comfort and an affordable price. The eucalyptus chairs are coated with white resin to contrast with the brown wood adding a modern, rustic feel to the Charlotte patio dining set. The table is made of premium Teak wood that is coated with multi-layer protection to withstand harsh weather conditions. This contemporary set is primarily designed for outdoor purposes but can also be used indoors giving your home a modern touch. Made of the highest quality materials, the outdoor patio furniture is meant to last you for summers to come. You will receive a complementary Feron's preservative oil to maintain the natural beauty of the teak wood. The set includes 1 round dining table and 4 chairs.