Amazon Brand – Rivet Mid-Century Modern Single Glass Globe Plug-In Wall Sconce With LED Light Bulb - 9.5 x 6.25 x 9.75 Inches, Gold Satin Brass - 21168-001

Free up surfaces and illuminate walls with the handsome and sophisticated wall sconce. Bring a golden touch with an adjustable clear glass shade displaying the vintage bulb, easily direct light where you need it most. Just mount on your wall, plug in and cover the cord to get started. 9.5" W x 6.25" D x 9.75" H Metal in a plated satin brass finish (gold color) with a globe shaped clear glass shade Swag plug-in wall sconce, no hardwire (cord cover included) 1 LED Vintage-style bulb included, Weight: 2.74916440714 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lucidity Lights, Inc. (PrivateBrands)