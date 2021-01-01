Amazon Brand – Stone & Beam Fry Pan Set, 10 Inch and 8 Inch, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel

You get the best of both worlds with this tri-ply cookware: stainless steel's durability and easy cleaning plus aluminum's even heat distribution. It can be used on gas or electric stoves and in the oven. Comfortable grip handles are an added bonus. 80% Stainless Steel/20% Aluminum; an aluminum layer between two layers of stainless Durable, easy to clean, can be used on stovetops or in oven Dishwasher safe; do not use scouring pads or harsh detergents 8" Pan: 8"W x 1.75"H 7.25" Handle; 10" Pan: 10"W x 2.125"H 8.5" Handle One 8-inch fry pan; one 10-inch fry pan, Weight: 4.0788 Pounds, Manufacturer: Stone & Beam