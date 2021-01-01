From rivet
Amazon Brand – Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Leather Sofa Couch, 77.5"W, Taupe
The slender shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms. Overall: 77.5"W x 34.6"D x 31.4"H; Seat Height: 17.7"H ; Seat Depth: 23.2"D; Seat Back Height: 22.2"H; Arm Height: 31.4"H; Leg Height: 9.3"H Leather on a sturdy wood frame with aluminum legs in a brass finish Mid-Century Modern meets glam in this elegant living room sofa Easy assembly in less than 30 minutes; just screw in legs Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.