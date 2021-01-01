From rivet
Amazon Brand – Rivet Bayard Contemporary Accent Chair with Curved Armrests, 33.5"W, Dark Grey
This living room chair is a stylish way to add extra seating wherever you need it. Charcoal grey upholstery and tapered legs combine modern design elements with a graceful silhouette. Sit in comfort supported by foam-padded cushions, a solid wood frame and gently sloping armrests. Overall: 33.5"W x 34.2"D x 32.7"H; seat height: 17.7"H; seat depth: 21.2"D; seat back height: 16.53"H; arm height: 24.8"H; leg height: 8.27"H Solid wood frame and foam padding with polyester-linen-rayon blend upholstery This chair combines chic, modern design elements in a classically elegant structure that will continue looking great over time Assemble in 15 minutes or less Avoid moisture. Wipes clean with soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty