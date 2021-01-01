From fairtex
Amazon Basics RJ45 Cat-6 Gigabit Ethernet Patch Internet Cable - 3 Feet
IN THE BOX: 3-foot Cat-6 UTP Ethernet patch cable with 250 MHz bandwidth CONVENIENT: Ideal for connecting networked devices such as computers, printers, routers, and more UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: RJ45 connectors ensure universal connectivity FAST CONNECTION: Transmission speed up to 10 gigabit per second with minimal signal loss SNAGLESS PLUG: Helps prevent damage when plugging and unplugging cable DURABLE DESIGN: Gold-plated contacts and bare copper conductors improve signal integrity and resist corrosion; flexible protective PVC jacket SPECIFICATIONS: 26 AWG conductor gauge and 5.5mm cable diameter