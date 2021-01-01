From lutema

Amazon Basics 12-Gauge Audio Speaker Wire Cable - 99.9% Oxygen-Free Copper 100 Feet

$68.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Amazon Basics 12-Gauge Audio Speaker Wire Cable - 99.9% Oxygen-Free Copper 100 Feet

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com