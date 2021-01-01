Marmont Hill Amazing Pile of Succulents Canvas Wall Art

An alluring still life of green flora of multiple kinds in elegantly detailed pots. This Amazing Pile of Succulents Canvas Wall Art is an eye-catching yet modest piece that will be a beautiful addition to any room in your home. Proudly , this piece is printed on canvas before it’s stretched over non-warping wooden bars for a gallery-wrapped look. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door.