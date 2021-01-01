Amay 124" Wide Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise

Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension 124" (W) * 52.4" (D) * 32.5" (H) Detail Dimension Please refer to the image Weight Capacity 250lbs/seat (113kg) Assembly Required About 1 Hours Package Information Dimensions (inch) Actual Weight (lbs) Net Weight (lbs) ?61’’L*31’’W*20’’H 95.9 84.48 ?53’’L*33’’W* 15’’H 72.75 61.73 ?55’’L*33’’W* 15’’H 66.14 55.73 Specifications Material Velvet Cover+Wood Frame+Serpentine Spring+Sponge Seat Construction MDF+Serpentine Spring+Sponge Set Includes U-shape Sofa+Two Pillows Country of Origin Vietnam Product Warranty 1 YearFeatures:Modern U-shaped Amay set, comes with a sofa and two free pillows. Fashionable with high-quality velvet upholstery.Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high-density sponge and serpentine spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position.Sturdy structure: Constructed with a hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long-term service time. The sofa chair is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 226 lbs/seat. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness.The upholstered contemporary sofa design can be arranged in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces and used with other furniture. Enjoy stretching your leg's worth of legroom for ultimate relaxation.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: U-ShapedOrientation: SymmetricalDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 Sofa and 2 chaiseNumber of Pieces: 3Seating Capacity: 4Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Leg Color: SilverArm Type: Recessed ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: Mildew Resistant;UV/Fade ResistantProduct Care: Wipe with a clean clothWeight Capacity: 900Country of Origin: Viet NamCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Custom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu.ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernJoinery: Items Included: Chaise;SofaCurved Corner: NoChaise Component Included: YesNumber of Chaises: 2Sofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: 1Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Sec