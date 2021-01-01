Amatia TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

Kick ordinary to the curb. Create a look that will stand out from the rest in your home with the mid-century style and modular design of this TV stand from the Amatia collection. This TV stand accommodates up to a 60" TV, making it a great spot to gather around to binge-watch your favorite new show or have movie marathons with your friends. The divided shelving provides dedicated storage space for audio/video components or your favorite home décor items like collectibles and knick-knacks. This wall-supported storage solution features hidden storage areas behind each of the doors for items that you prefer to not be seen. The fixed center shelf provides you with additional space for storage and display of other miscellaneous items like organizing bins, decorative plants, board games, and framed photos. Finished in serene walnut and paired with a durable, black powder-coated metal frame, this TV stand will give your home a new look.