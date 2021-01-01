Amaryllis 'Pierrot,' one bulb in a woven basket

Big, bold blooms of holiday red are emblazoned with pure white stripes and intricate feathering. Assemble a grouping of these dramatic blooms for a stunning holiday display. We offer one bulb in a 7" woven basket.The carefully prepared bulbs we deliver require only warm temperatures, strong light, and water to deliver a truly spectacular performance. The Amaryllis you see offered locally bear absolutely no resemblance to the lusty giants we secure through special contracts with a Dutch grower. Our bulbs are guaranteed to produce two flower stems, most with four blooms, and are easily grown on from year to year. Allow 8–10 weeks from bulb to bloom.For more information on Amaryllis care, click Growing Guide.Please note: Amaryllis height may vary. Plants tend to be taller when grown under lower light conditions.