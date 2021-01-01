Amaryllis Christmas Kit with Decorative Planter - Van Zyverden

Hippeastrum (commonly known as Amaryllis) are popular for their indoor holiday color and are often given as gifts from October through January. They are easy to grow and are impressive flowers. Their large blossoms can measure up to 8" across. We only ship one large blooming bulb size to ensure well-proportioned plants, which are guaranteed to produce large, vibrant blooms for you. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers. They are tropical and subtropical. All you will need to do is plant them and water. But best of all, they can be induced to re-bloom indoors for years to come. Our Amaryllis kit comes with everything you need to grow this exotic plant: one large Christmas Gift Amaryllis bulb, a 5" x 7" trendy, metallic red, metal, artisan decorative outer planter, a 5" nursery pot, planting medium, and a set of growing instructions. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers.