Amaris 20" Placemat

Ophelia & Co. Placemats for Dining Table Coffee Table Kitchen Table with Intricate cutouts Embroidery and Elegant details for Kitchen Decor 20"x14" Set of 6 …Features:Perfect decoration for your dining table coffee table kitchen tableElegant eye-catching embroidery and stitching work with intricate cutouts and elegant details along the edges gives a perfect finishing touchHand Wash preferred, slightly ironMade of 100% Polyester Fabric with Polyester Rayon EmbroideryOphelia & Co. - Is a highly trusted brand for home décor needs. Click Ophelia & Co. above to view more of our products.Product Type: PlacematSet Size: 6Placemat Material: PolyesterNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Material: LinenColor: GreenShape: RectangularPattern: Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Hand Wash / Spot CleanRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Hand wash preferred, slightly ironWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: NoAnti-Wrinkle: YesReversible: NoHandmade: Lead Free: Lace: NoQuilted/Woven: Beaded: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaPlacemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: 6Napkins Included: NoNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: PTFE Free: PFOA Free: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14Thickness: 1Overall Product Weight: 1Placemat Length - Front to Back: 14Placemat Width - Side to Side: 20Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No