Amarachi Dining Table

Whether you're enjoying a sunny Sunday brunch or a romantic starlit dinner, adding an outdoor dining ensemble to your patio or deck is a great way to make the most of an outdoor space. A table like this is a great way to get an outdoor dining area started. Crafted from aluminum, it features a slate gray frame with a recycled poly-wood surface. Perfect for a surface with minimal upkeep, this piece does not require staining or waterproofing. Comfortably seats four.