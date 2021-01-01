Amara 69.85Cm Wide Armchair

This armchair set pairs classic style with a contemporary silhouette that elevates the look of your living room or den. Each chair is made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and they're built on tapered block legs with a sleek black finish. The clean track arms, square backrest, and seat cushions are upholstered in polyester with a chic pattern of your choice. They're also filled with foam for lots of support while you watch a movie or hang out with friends and family. Plus, this armchair set includes all the tools you need for fuss-free assembly. Fabric: Navy 100% Polyester